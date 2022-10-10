Jimmy Wanjigi Advices Ruto To Be Tough On His Allies 

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has asked President William Ruto not to be held hostage by his close allies while governing the country.

Speaking on Monday October 10 Wanjigi stated that President Ruto has all the time to get his house in order.

“We want to give President Ruto all the time that he needs because he has inherited a country that is in a very dismal state. But we also want to warn you, it is about the people of Kenya, not about leaders. He said

“We must ask you and urge you, do not be held hostage by those around you in the governance of 51 million Kenyans. It starts now and we are watching,” Wanjigi added.

The business mogul also criticized the names of shortlisted candidates for the positions of principal secretaries (PS).

Wanjigi claimed that some of the names in the shortlist are relatives of some of President William Ruto’s close associates.

“Of those 500 people shortlisted, we have noted, not you Mr. President, but some of your people their relatives are there in large numbers, their family members in large numbers. We have a lot of political failures ambao wanataka kuingia civil service,” Wanjigi claimed.

Wanjigi further stated that those who lost elections should not be given positions in the public sector, arguing that Kenya has sufficient personnel for the jobs.

Some of the big names in the PS shortlist include; IEBC commissioner Boya Molu, former nominated MP David Sankok, former Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, Wafula Chebukati’s wife, Mary Wanyonyi, and outgoing Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi.

Others include; former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Halaqe Waqo.

The shortlisted candidates are set to be interviewed from October 12 before a final list is submitted to President William Ruto for consideration

Also Read: Ruto Ally Warns Shortlisted PS Candidates Who Supported Azimio