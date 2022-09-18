Connect with us

Politics

John Mbadi Angry After Missing Out Majority Leader Nomination 

By

Published

ODM party Chairman John Mbadi has stated his displeasure after Azimio la Umoja movement snubbed him in the National Assembly Majority leader nomination. 

The Raila-led coalition on Saturday September 13 fronted Ugunja legislator Opiyo Wandayi as its candidate of choice for the position.

John Mbadi has said in a statement that the decision was unfair because he had previously decided to drop his gubernatorial run for Homa Bay County at the request of the alliance’s leaders.

He also claimed he was denied the opportunity because he had been nominated to the National Assembly.

“I was asked to shelve my gubernatorial ambition which I did. It will be unfair to deny the opportunity on the basis that I am nominated. I have a track record as a Minority Leader,” Mbadi said. 

In the Azimio line up, Opiyo Wandayi will be deputised by his Kathiani counterpart, Robert Mbui.

Suna East MP and Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohammed has been nominated for the position of Majority Whip deputised by nominated MP Sabina Chege. 

In the Senate, Azimio has fronted Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo for the Minority leader position and will be deputised by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua. 

For the Minority Chief Whip Azimio settled on Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo who will be deputized by his Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna.

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga while unveiling the line up stated that all individuals who missed out on Parliamentary leadership to remain steadfast in the party and wait their turn.

“It can only go to one person at a time. If you don’t have it today you will have it tomorrow but be part of the team. I know that people want to be members of this committee or chairman and majority leaders. If you don’t get it, that is not the end of the world,” Raila Stated. 

Also Read: Kenya Kwanza Fronts Kimani Ichungwa &Aaron Cheruiyot for Majority Leader Positions

