Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

John Mbadi Confesses He Was Rigged in By ODM during the 2017 Elections

By

Published

images 2022 02 08T072501.390

ODM party Chairman has opened up that the Orange party rigged in him during the 2017 general elections.

Mbadi, who is also the National Assembly minority leader, stated that he lost the ODM nominations to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s assistant Caroli Omondi but was handed the ticket due to his position as the party’s national chair.

“I don’t want to go into detail of who defeated the other in the last ODM nomination but both of us know what happened. The party might have given me the ticket because I’m the chairman,” He revealed.

While speaking in Suba on February 4 during the burial of Caroli’s mother Rose Achola, the Minority leader asked Caroli to return to ODM party and vie again.

images 2022 02 08T072510.111

Mbadi believes Caroli has a better chance of succeeding him in the August 9 General Election.

“I appeal to Caroli to return to ODM and succeed me as Suba South MP. Caroli let’s forget the past and work as a team because I know your strength,” Mbadi said.

Caroli, on the other hand, rejected John Mbadi’s olive gesture, stating that he was afraid of standing on the Orange Democratic Movement banner.

images 2022 02 08T072559.645

The former Chief of Staff in Raila’s office contended that Raila’s party had twice shortchanged him, denying him a nomination ticket despite winning primaries.

“I am one of the founder members of ODM and I understand the party better than Mbadi who is the chairman. ODM has shortchanged me twice hence I have a reason to shy away,” Caroli said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019