Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Jubilee Party Finally Gives Bahati Nomination After Crying On Camera

By

Published

20220513 152533

The Jubilee party has finally handed musician-turned politician Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias ‘Bahati’ a Jubilee ticket to run for the Mathare parliamentary seat. 

The party’s Secretary-General Jeremiaj Kioni made the announcement during a press conference at the party’s Nairobi headquarters on Friday May 13.

Kioni added that the party was concerned about the youth’s interests, which is why Bahati’s certificate was reinstated.

“You (Bahati) have an equal opportunity like any other person in Jubilee and that is why we have given you back the ticket,” said Kioni. 

Bahati had made headlines two weeks ago when he broke down during a press conference after being requested to withdraw from the Mathare contest in favor of Anthony Oluoch of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking after his nomination was reinstated Bahati complimented the party for allowing him to run in August, saying it had revived hope in the youth.

“I would like to thank my party, I have my ticket. There were a lot of things going on but I am I will be on the ballot on a Jubilee Party ticket and I can promise I will be the next Member of Parliament for Mathare. Thank you very much to my party for the opportunity to run,” Bahati stated.

“Today I am not crying, so I would like to thank my party leader for giving not only Bahati the opportunity but also the youth of this country an opportunity to lead and give the people a voice. I also want to thank Baba (Raila Odinga) for giving me the consideration despite the tough issues of zoning in the coalition.” He added. 

Bahati 1 1170x658 1

The Jubilee Party had previously stated that the controversy surrounding Bahati’s nomination was due to a standing arrangement in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Kanini Kega had said that ODM approached the ruling party to ask why it had broken the agreement by running a candidate in an ODM’s turf.

Read Also: Bahati Cries Foul After His Jubilee Party Nomination Certificate is Recalled

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020