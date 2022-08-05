Justina Wamae Denies Being a Ruto Mole in Wajackoyah’s Roots Party 

Professor George Wajackoyah’s running mate Justina Wamae has come out to say that the Roots party is intact and will participate in next week’s General election.

Appearing in an interview with KTN News on Thursday Wamae stated that she is not on the cross roads with her boss despite him endorsing Raila Odinga in Kisumu.

“As of now, my boss and I are not in any conflict, I respect my boss and I respect the direction Roots Party is taking to ensure that Kenyans see politics as a different thing of not being sycophants, you can raise your voice, we are in very good terms with my boss,” Wamae said.

She clarified that they were not planning to consider the alternative possibility that she had offered. If her boss had supported Azimio, reports claimed Wamae would have moved into William Ruto’s camp.

“Because we have not had this discussion, we are not intending to have this discussion as a party. So I am not going to say that we are not going in either direction because our agenda as the Roots party is to push the Roots party manifesto and this is very important. Remember the Roots party has spoken, prof is the man in the party who is consolidating the male voice but my role there is to amplify the voice of the women and the youth. I didn’t want them to be seen as page boys or flower girls.” She noted.

She claimed that she only said the statement about Wajackoyah because she felt forced. She continued by noting that her decision to raise her voice paid off because numerous individuals got in touch with her to compliment her.

“What I did yesterday was simply underpinning my boss’s view. My boss had given feedback, there was a party statement and we have been accused of being a project previously. So I represent a constituent of women and youth, and they were telling me if you keep quiet, you come out as a flower girl. So I had to put out my voice, and my boss was aware of it,” she explained.

