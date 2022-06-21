Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kabogo Defends Raila on Jacaranda attacks, Says There is no Proof Linking Him to the Chaos

By

Published

DaarprgX0AAEMvR

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant William Kabogo has defended Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga from claims that he orchestrated the DP William Ruto attacks in Jacaranda grounds on Sunday June 19. 

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Monday night, Kabogo disputed the claims citing lack of evidence. 

He added that politicians are sometimes fond of devising their own attacks in order to elicit sympathy from the electorate. However, he did not accuse the DP of plotting his attack.

“I can not say it’s Raila Odinga because I don’t know. You know we politicians can at times plan such chaos so that we may get sympathy from the electorate. I can not say for sure it’s Raila. I am only giving you options. I have no proof to say whether it is Ruto or Raila but it is unnecessary,” said the Tujibebe party leader. 

Kabogo joined other politicians in condemning the violence, saying it was sad that it was taking place in Kenya. He claimed that the issue is politicians who transport youths with clubs to incite chaos at various rallies.

“Very unfortunate. In this time and age, we are not supposed to witness such chaos in Kenya. But politicians, not leaders. Leaders don’t do such things. We are the problem, not Kenyans. When you hire a bus full of youths carrying clubs, What is the function of the clubs?” He posed. 

FEKfjGPXwAQOkG6

The former governor asked politicians to have tolerance in this electioneering period just like in other developed countries. 

“It should not happen in modern Kenya. Why don’t you allow your opponent to sell their agenda in peace as it happens across the world,” added Kabogo.

The Jacaranda chaos came as a result of Raila and Ruto supporters clashing over who should use the venue. The two opposing sides pelted stones at each other forcing the police to intervene. Several people were injured in the incident including UDA politician Francis Mureithi. 

Also Read: Inside William Kabogo’s Lavish Kiambu Home [Photos]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020