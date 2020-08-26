Politics
Kalonzo In Trouble As Governors Alfred Mutua, Kibwana & Ngilu Agree On Presidential Bid!
Governor Mutua confirmed that there is no bad blood between him and prof Kibwana as they all seek the top seat.
READ ALSO: Uhuru Extends Curfew, Closure Of Entertainment Joints!
READ ALSO: Melania Trump Closes RNC Second Night With Plea For Racial Harmony
They agreed to support the candidate best suited for the top seat in terms of sellability across the country.
Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us , press releases.
Subscribe and watch latests videos