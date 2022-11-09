Kalonzo Offers to Help President Ruto Run the Government

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has offered to help President William Ruto run the government should he be called upon.

Speaking on Tuesday November 8, the former Vice President said the current problems facing Kenya need partnership in order to be solved.

However, Kalonzo insisted that he will not be forced to cooperate with the new regime in order to assist the First in Command in running the government.

While referring to President Ruto as his “brother,” Kalonzo stated that he is ready to assist the Head of State in carrying the burden if it becomes too much for him.

“If you see the burden getting overwhelming, don’t carry it alone my brother, Ruto. Don’t force Kalonzo to join the government. I’m in the opposition. If you need my help I will assist,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo’s remarks come barely a month after President Ruto revealed that he had reached out to the Ukambani kingpin after August polls to work together.

“I personally looked for him and had a sit-down with him. I told him that I would like to work together with him but he told me that he wanted to work with the opposition,

“Let him try out with the opposition then we can give it a second try, si tulisema kazi ni kazi (didn’t we say every work matter)? And even the opposition helps us keep the government in check,” Ruto remarked while in Kitui last month.

Speaking in the same event Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that they have no issues with Kalonzo.

“We have no problem with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka; we simply do not understand him. ” he said.

Kalonzo is currently being seen as the possible successor of Azimio leader Raila Odinga who could retire before the 2027 elections.

