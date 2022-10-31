Ruto Told To Prepare To Face Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027

Wiper party officials have remained steadfast in their commitment to join the current administration led by President William Ruto.

Ruto’s camp has been lobbying Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the government.

In response to recent appeals from president Ruto and his camp for Kalonzo to join Kenya Kwanza, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has stated that the Azimio principal will not join the Kenya Kwanza side, either now or in the future.

Speaking over the weekend during a burial in Mboru, Kitui County, Senator Wambua told President Ruto that they expect him to join Kalonzo’s cabinet after he wins the 2027 general election.

” Let me answer president Ruto for him to calm down, our leader Kalonzo Musyoka is not going to join him now. It is him who will have to support Kalonzo after we defeat him in the 2027 general election, ” Wambua said.

Last Sunday, while visiting Kitui county the Head of State told locals that he is willing to collaborate with the Kamba kingpin.

Ruto revealed that he attempted to offer Kalonzo a position in his government, but he declined and expressed a desire to remain in the opposition.

“During my campaign, I vowed that if God allowed me to win and establish the government, I will seek out Kalonzo so that we may collaborate. I did meet with him, but he turned down my employment offer, citing his desire to work for the opposition ” he stated.

Speaking in the same event Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that they have no issues with Kalonzo.

“We have no problem with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka; we simply do not understand him. ” he said.

Also Read: Former Speaker Opines Why Kalonzo Will Eventually Join Hands With President William Ruto