Keroche Breweries Among 24 Alcohol Manufactures That Remain Suspended

File image of CS Kithure Kindiki

The Ministry of Interior has released the results of the vetting of manufacturers and distillers of second-generation alcohol.

In a statement on Friday, April 5, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced that five manufacturers have been allowed to resume production after they were found to be compliant to the government’s standards.

The five include; Kenya Nut Company Limited, UDV, Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), Savanna Brands Company Limited, and Patiala Distillers Kenya Limited.

CS Kindiki also listed 24 entities that remain suspended until all the compliance issues are met in 21 days effective Monday next week.

The entities include; Two Cousins Distillers Limited, Corobus Africa Products Limited, Lyniber Supplies Limited, Elle Kenya Limited, Zheng Hong (K) Limited, Rift Valley Brewing Company, FRM EA Packers Limited, Manchester Distillers Limited, Kedsta Investment Limited, Julijo Investment Limited and Platinum Distillers Limited.

Others are; London Distillers Kenya Limited, Agro Chemicals and Food Processing Company, Crywan Enterprises, Lumat Company Limited, Fastlane Wines and Spirits, Algarve Distillers Limited, Viva Bedida, Metro Breweries, Sabibu Beverages Africa Limited, Lodiani Water Spring, Africa Spirit Limited, Keroche Breweries Limited and Mamboleo Distillers.

The Interior CS warned that the licenses of the 24 entities would be revoked if they fail to fully comply with the required standard within 21 days.

“Licences, permits, and authorizations for the following twenty-four entities remain suspended up to and until all the compliance issues are satisfactorily addressed within twenty-one days effective Monday, April 8, 2024 failure to which the licenses, permits, and authorizations shall stand revoked,” Kindiki stated.

He mentioned that the specific areas of non-compliance will be relayed to each of the affected entities through the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo.

The vetting process was carried out by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS), AntiCounterfeit Agency (ACA), Public Health Department, National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and the Department of Weights and Measures.

