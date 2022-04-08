Connect with us

Kidero Advises Raila To Pick Powerful CS As Running Mate In The August 9 General Elections

Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has advised Azimio la Umoja Presidential flag bearer to pick Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia as his running mate ahead on the August 9 general elections.

According to the Homabay Gubernatorial aspirant, Margret Kobia has all it takes to be a deputy president and has no political ambition.

” I have seen the views expressed by peter kagwanja a celebrated academic and a jubilee senatorial aspirant for Muranga, that Raila Odinga should not pick his running mate from mount kenya. It’s my considered view that the running mate should be a woman from mount Kenya, who is polished, respected, a worker bee and not a person who’ll be competing with Jakom for the presidential stage and space.A true assistant. ” Kidero stated.

” Nobody fits this requirement better than Prof. Margaret Kobia, PhD, EGH Cabinet secretary for public service youth and Gender.” He added.

images 2022 04 08T123006.378

Kidero’s advice comes after Muranga senatorial aspirant warned the former Prime Minister against picking a Mt Kenya running mate stating that Raila’s allies from the region lack national appeal and also cant deliver votes to the Azimio camp.

images 2022 04 08T122934.732

Other politicians who are being considered to deputize the ODM leader include, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

Also Read Raila Told To Pick Running Mate Outside Mt Kenya

