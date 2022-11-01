Kimani Ngujiri Predicts Ruto Will Break Kibaki’s Record, Asks Kenyans to Support the Government

Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngujiri has Predicted that President William Ruto will surpass the late Mwai Kibaki’s record if he is supported.

Speaking on Monday October 31 to the media, the ex lawmaker asked Kenyans to join hands and support the new government.

“Mkikubali tumshike mkono pamoja tusaidiane, atavunja recodi ya Kibaki (If you agree to hold his hand and help him, he will break Kibaki’s record) ,” Ngujiri stated.

He added that President Ruto is a man of God and he respects the Kenyan constitution.

“President Ruto ni mtu anaogopa Mungu na anapea Katiba ya nchi yetu heshima (President Ruto is a man who fears God and respects the our Constitution),” Ngunjiri said.

He stated that Ruto has projects similar to Kibaki’s and that if Kibaki had been younger and healthier, he would have accomplished more.

Ngunjiri noted that Ruto is young and thus energetic, and thus will be able to accomplish more than the former president did during his tenure.

The former lawmaker went on to thank the president for his appointments, which he described as “excellent.”

He reminded the new Cabinet Secretaries that their responsibilities are to Kenyans as a whole, not to specific regions.

Ngujiri lost his Bahati seat to Irene Njoki of the Jubilee party.

He moved to court to appeal the win claiming that the election was marred with irregularities and should be nullified and another election ordered.

He later withdrew the case stating that it was a better option for the people of Bahati.

“Having served for 10 years, it is time to let go and pursue other goals as well as have a peaceful time in my golden years,” he said.

