Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Reveals What Chris Kirubi Did To Him Because Of His Support For Raila

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

donkip

(KDRTV) – Outspoken city lawyer Donald Kipkorir has spilled the beans on what businessman Chris Kirubi did to him just because of his support for Raila Odinga’s candidature in 2017. Donald has been a Raila Odinga supporter for the longest time and he does not hide it.

The corporate law and commercial lawyer has revealed on his twitter account that in 2017, he was a director in three or four companies owned by Dr. Chris Kirubi. Because Chris Kirubi was a staunch Jubilee supporter and financier, he gave the lawyer two choices. He was to either support the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader or resign from all his companies.

READ ALSO:Prophet Owuor Exposed Once Again For Doing This To His Followers

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

That was plain blackmail. Donald had to make an informed decision. He decided to follow his conscience and politely resigned to join the NASA campaign brigade. According to him, he cannot bend his beliefs just to please someone.

“I will not abjure at any cost; my Roman Catholic Faith and my conscience have taught me better,” said Donald.

It is interesting that Chris Kirubi hates Raila Odinga that much to an extent that he can force someone to resign from his company just because he supports him. Ironically, Raila has a very clean heart and he even visits him whenever he is feeling unwell.

raochris

Raila visiting ailing Chris Kirubi

“My conscience is so strong that I never act for any client in cases of corruption, murder, rape, terrorism, and divorce,” asserted the flamboyant lawyer.

What Chris Kirubi did is totally wrong by any standards. Any boss must allow their employees to vote for a candidate of their choice. Firing them for not agreeing with your political stand is dictatorial and unacceptable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

mutahi kagwe mutahi kagwe

News

Mutahi Kagwe’s Late Night Message That Has Worried Kenyans

(KDRTV)-Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe is a man under siege. He was once the darling and a true hero to Kenyans when he was appointed...

21 hours ago
recsq2 recsq2

News

Totally Unimaginable: This Is The Salary A Recce Squad Officer Takes Home In A Month

(KDRTV) – The Recce Squad Company of Kenya is an elite General Service Unit paramilitary unit. Recce squad officers undergo basic training at Embakasi...

7 hours ago
DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud

News

Obado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

(KDRTV) – ODM does not have the numbers to impeach Migori Governor Okoth Obado, the embattled County boss has said. In an interview with...

7 hours ago
HEALTH OFFICERS 730x414 1 HEALTH OFFICERS 730x414 1

News

Mourners Brutally Beat Health Workers After Burying COVID-19 Victim in Machakos

(KDRTV) – Eight health workers are nursing serious injuries at a Machakos hospital after being attacked at a funeral in Kathiani sub-county on Wednesday...

6 hours ago