Leaders Join Hands To Mourn After Jubilee Senator Dies In Grizzly Road Accident

Leaders have joined hands to mourn nominated Senator Victor Prengei who died in a road accident Monday night 16, at Gioto area in Nakuru County.

Prengei was heading towards Kabarak direction from Nakuru town when his vehicle lost control and landed in a ditch at around 9:45 pm.

Prengei was rushed to Nakuru War Memorial Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. He was nominated by Jubilee Party in 2017.

Several leaders took to social media to mourn the politician saying it’s a big blow to the people.

“He represented the Ogiek Community in Senate and was a beacon of hope to many. His elevation to the Senate was a major recognition to the rights of the Ogiek and other minority communities. He was a quiet and humble leader, always conscious of the huge burden he carried,” said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

“Shakespeare said-as the waves make towards the pebbled shore, So do our minutes hasten to their end; Each changing place with that which goes before. Victor, you left too soon. A gentleman. A worrier 4 justice. A true friend who stood by me and paid the price. Condolences two Family. RIP Bro,” Kipchumba Murkomen.

“Devastated tonight by the loss of my friend and colleague Sen Victor Prengei. A cheerful and humble representative of the Youth who passionately represented Minority Communities in the Senate. May the Lord comfort his family,” said Susan Kihika.

Victor Prengei…My brother.

Man this hurts so bad.

What exactly is this life? Here today.. Gone tommorow.

May the God of all seasons come through..

Pole sana to his immediate family. pic.twitter.com/WlUArhSoZ6 — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 16, 2021

Rest well my colleague Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Sen. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for & protecting rights of the minority communities. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends & the entire Ogiek community. pic.twitter.com/2rcjIVfIIQ — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) August 16, 2021

Our country has lost a great gentleman. Senator Victor Prengei was modest yet a distinguished public servant with firm commitment to the advancement of the Minority’s cause. He was progressive and full of ground-breaking thoughts that transformed the lives of many people. pic.twitter.com/iuzEpVgnVd — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 17, 2021

