List of 7 Powerful Roles President Ruto Has Given to Rigathi Gachagua

President William Ruto on Tuesday gave out clear roles that his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will be doing in cabinet.

The head of state made the announcement while unveiling his cabinet nominees at State House in Nairobi.

According to the President, the allocated tasks were those that were agreed upon before the August 9 elections, in accordance with the constitutional mandate vested in his office.

The functions of Gachagua were included in the Kenya Kwanza agreement signed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and affiliate Kenya Kwanza parties.

“I am sending an Executive Order for print that will assign my deputy these very clear responsibilities that will assist me to be able to discharge the duties assigned to me by the people of Kenya,” he stated.

Below are the 7 roles DP Gachagua will be undertaking in the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Deputize for the President in execution of the President’s functions; Chair Cabinet Committees; Oversee Implementation of Cabinet decisions across all Ministries and State Departments; Coordinate Inter-Governmental relations between the National Government and County Governments including Chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC); Liaison with Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices in matters that require intervention by the National Government including budgets, policy formulation and implementation of their recommendations. Coordinate the planning and supervise the implementation of development partners funded programs and projects; Oversee Public Sector Reforms; and any other function as may be assigned by the President.

President Ruto also assigned Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi his roles that he will be doing as the third in command after him and his deputy.

“He will assist the President and Deputy President in the Coordination and supervision of Government Ministries and State Departments. In liaison with the Ministry responsible for Interior and Coordination, oversee the implementation of government policies, programmes and projects.

“Chair and coordinate National Government Legislative agenda across all Ministries and State Departments in consultations with and for transmission to the party coalition leadership in both National Assembly and the Senate,” Ruto said.

