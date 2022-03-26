List of Ruto Allies Who Have Ditched UDA For Azimio

Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party has received a backlash in the recent days with some of its aspirants ditching it in favour of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Camp.
Below are 8 politicians who have left the Ruto camp to support Raila Odinga.
1. Antony Kibagendi
Kibagendi on February 19 resigned from UDA after having a confrontation with South Mugirango Member of Parliament (MP) Silvanus Osoro in a UDA WhatsApp group. Kibagendi promised to stick to DP Ruto’s presidential campaign but changed his mind and joined the Azimio bandwagon.
2. Omingo Magara
Omingo Magara ditched the Ruto party on Monday February 28 after consulting his close allies as he aims to replace James Ongwae as the next Kisii governor.
3. Rehema Jaldesa
The Isiolo Women Rep left UDA for Azimio on February 14 after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.
4. John Waluke
The Sirisia MP recently dumped Deputy President William Ruto for Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party. Waluke had close ties to the DP and was one of his pointmen in Western Kenya.
5. Wanjala Iyaya
The former UDA deputy national organizing secretary on March 2nd left the Ruto allied party from Eugene Wamalwa’s DAP-K party.
6. Urbanas Ngengele
He is the latest politician to dump the Ruto camp. Urbanas is aiming to the Machakos Senetorial seat.
