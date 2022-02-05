Connect with us

Politics

Looming Political Showdown in Mt Kenya as Uhuru Moves To Take Charge

By

Published

RutoUhuru

With less than 6 months ahead of the August 9 general elections a showdown between Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy is looming as the head of state is taking control of his succession.

President Kenyatta is expected to hit a campaign trail in the coming days to try and make UDA party which is allied to DP Ruto unpopular especially in the Mt Kenya region.

The President will also on behalf of the Jubilee party, lead coalition discussion with like-minded parties.

Ruto and his allies, especially ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, are sure that Uhuru is hell-bent on implementing and imposing “Project Raila” on the Kenyan people.

Uhuru Kenyatta will retain his position as Jubilee Party leader despite him retiring in a few months’ time.

The Jubilee party currently intends to embark on a period of vigorous recruitment and political operations, including rebranding and alliance building.

Also Read Showdown in National Assembly as Lawmkwers decide fate of coalition bill

The party, whose prospects have plummeted as a result of numerous defections to Ruto’s UDA, aspires to have a majority of governors, members of parliament, and senators, as well as control of at least 33 county assemblies.

The Ruling party is set to hold a two-day national conference on February 25 and 26 to revitalize these plans.

Uhur odinga 2 768x681 1

Jubilee deputy chairman David Murathe indicated last week that they will form a twin NDC alongside ODM, culminating in the announcement of Raila as the joint presidential candidate at Nyayo National Stadium.

The President would use the two NDC acclamations to restore Jubilee to its former splendor.

