“Luhyas, You Will Suffer If You Trust Mudavadi” CS Eugene Wamalwa Exposes Mudavadi Badly

The ongoing political reshuffling, re-alignments and expulsion has left Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula with political bruise after the embattled Kanduyi MP Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and the former Ford Kenya Secretary General Eseli Simiyu have finally gotten a new political home to chart their political future.

The outspoken Kanduyi lawmaker who attempted to stage a coup to oust Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula from the Ford Kenya’s leader’s position has officially named the party leader of Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s linked newly launched Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP – Kenya) at Bomas of Kenya as Tongaren MP takes the party’s Secretary General position.

Speaking during the official launch at Bomas of Kenya, CS Eugene Wamalwa revealed that DAP – Kenya will be an umbrella of Orange Democratic Movement ODM (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja that seeks to convene Kenyans under one basket of unity.

“DAP – Kenya will be part and parcel of Azimio la Umoja. We shall rally electorates across the country to vote for Raila in 2022. Raila is our presidential candidate. But in the interest of diversifying our roots across Kenya, we shall field candidates for other elective posts” Eugene Wamalwa said.

He also directly spelt doom to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s presidency by affirming that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) outfit will not deliver Luhyas from yolk of political slavery.

“I want to tell my Luhya brothers and sisters that trusting Musalia Mudavadi to derive you from the nightmare of political slavery is one of the major mistakes that you shouldn’t attempt to do. Musalia Mudavadi atafanya msalie nyuma. I have always been on the right side of historical and I know which faction will deliver presidency” he added.