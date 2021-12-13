Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Man Warns Kenyan Men From Posting Sabina Chege’s Photo, Says He Is The Only One Allowed to Do So

By

Published

IMG 20211213 WA0052
IMG 20211213 WA0052

A social media influencer, Ouma Allan, has gone berserk on a battery of Kenyan Men who have allegedly taken the advantage of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja to ride on the pride of posting Murang’a Women Representative Hon Sabina Chege on social media.

According to Ouma, several Kenyan Men have expressed their undeterred affection to the Murang’a lawmaker Sabina Chege following the beautiful photo that cracked the internet that exposed the “beauty with brain” part of her.

“Let me warn a score of individuals here who are taking advantage of Azimio la Umoja to hype unnecessary accolades to my lovely wife” Ouma noted.

Ouma claimed to have married Hon Sabina Chege and inter-forced the handshake pressers to observe the marriage lanes and respect the his alleged marriage with Hon Sabina Chege.

“As much as we are celebrating Baba’s state house journey, we also need to observe marriage lanes. Asanteni” he added.

This emerges barely two months after Ouma jotted a detailed odie to Sabina Chege pledging to offer his two cars for her gubernatorial campaigns ahead of 2022 in Murang’a.

The fierce and outspoken Murang’a legislator who joined Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja expressed confidence of replacing the incumbent Hon Mwangi Wa Iria for the gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Love Stuck Man offers Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege 2 Vehicles For 2022 Campaigns, Says She Is All He Want

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019