Martha Karua Breaks Silence Over Pakistan Journalist Arshad Sharrif’s Death

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has pressed the National Police Service (NPS) on the assassination of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a tweet on Monday October 24 evening, Karua responded to a statement that had been issued by National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

In the statement, the NPS confirmed that the slain journalist was killed by a police officer.

“NPS regrets to announce an incident that occurred last night along Kwenia farm/Kamukuru marram road within Magadi, Kajiado where a foreigner National namely Arshad Sharif, a Pakistan national aged 50 years was fatally wounded by a police officer while a passenger in a motor vehicle KDG 200M. At the time of the incident, the deceased was in the company of his brother namely, Khurram Ahmed,” the statement read in part.

Martha Karua reacted to the statement asking why the police chose to shoot to kill instead of trying to stop the car.

“Why shoot to kill rather than to immobilize whatever the case?” Karua asked.

According to a report filed at Magadi police station under OB 14/23/10/2022 at 22.00hrs, the deceased and his brother were shot at after they passed through a roadblock on the Kiserian-magadi road.

“They did not stop and proceeded with the journey. Khurram called Naqar Ahmed also a Pakistan national who reside at Tinga and informed him about the Incident. He advised them to pass his place and on arrival at the main gate found his brother had died with a gun shot wound on the head which had penetrated from the back of his head and exited at the front side of his head.

“Upon scrutiny of the said motor vehicle, it had a bullet hole on the left side of the windscreen on the side the deceased was sitting, two bullet holes on the rear left back screen, one bullet hole on the rear right door, four holes right side of the boot and one front right tyre that had been deplated.” The report read.

President William Ruto on Monday afternoon reached out to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the incident.

In a statement on Twitter, Shariff stated that he asked President Ruto to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident.

“Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure fair & transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan,” Shehbaz wrote on Twitter.

