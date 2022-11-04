Connect with us

Politics

Martha Karua Moves to the East African Court of Justice to Challenge President Ruto’s Win

By

Published

raila karua photo

raila karua

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has moved to the East African Court of Justice to challenge President William Ruto’s Win in the August 9 General Elections. 

Karua who was Raila Odinga’s running mate in the polls filed the Petition in Arusha on Thursday November 3. 

In her petition alongside Khelef Khalifa, Karua  wants an alternative opinion on the grievances she raised against IEBC and President William Ruto at the Supreme Court 

“Their joint Reference claims that Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), failed to properly manage the August 2022 elections by ceding critical aspects of the process such as the electoral technology and results management to persons it had no control over,” the petition reads in part.

The two also argue that the Supreme Court turned down their pursuit for a fair trial because the judges did not order IEBC to provide all the information required to uphold their constitutional rights.

They  also claim in their submissions that the Supreme Court ignored its own orders by refusing to consider all of the evidence that was brought before it, failing to fully investigate the technology used, and tolerating IEBC’s cover-up by withholding access to its technology, which was crucial to deciding the case fairly.

vefmfazidan7d1hm015fad6fd0a94ca

This comes a month after she hinted that she would challenge President Ruto’s win. 

The former Justice Minister in September stated that she would appeal the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Arusha based East African Court.

“Now is not about the election, it’s about justice, the court said our evidence was a hot air balloon, this, can take me to East Africa just to discuss that judgement,” she said.

“But since the court gave its verdict, let Kenya continue and move forward, that is the rule of law and democracy.” She added. 

Also Read: Martha Karua Publicly Clashes With Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi in Kakamega

