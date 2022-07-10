Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Martha Karua Reveals Why Azimio Does Not Trust IEBC Ahead of August 9 Polls

By

Published

20220710 073717

Photo of Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua and Ida Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential running mate Martha Karua has shown skepticism about IEBC’s capability to conduct a free and fair election next month. 

Speaking on Saturday July 9 during a launch of the million women voters for Martha initiative in Nairobi county Karua noted that the IEBC has not been 

transparent about the electoral process to date, hence could not be trusted with delivering credible polls.

“We don’t trust IEBC because they don’t trust themselves. The professionals are not standing up for the country. Let them restore trust among themselves,” the Narc Kenya party leader stated. 

Karua also asked Kenyans to stand up and uphold their morals for the sake of the country during the August 9 polls. 

 “I want to ask our brothers and sisters who will be engaged in the electoral process, stand up for your country and do what is right. Institutions are you and me. If the returning officer does it right, then it benefits the entire country,” Karua stated. 

Martha Karua reacts

Karua who was in the company of Raila Odinga’s wife Ida, rallied women to take over leadership in different sectors.

“I will not drop the baton, but deliver to the ultimate winner…we must now own campaigns for women in leadership who we believe in,” Karua said. 

Ida echoed her sentiments adding that women should get a sizable number of seats in the next government including the office of the Deputy president. 

“We want to get the maximum number of women in governance. For the first time in Kenya’s history, a woman will be elected Deputy President,” Ida echoed.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Settled For Karua As Raila’s Running Mate Despite Their Ideological Differences

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020