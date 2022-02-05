Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet 7 Powerful Women CS Matiang’i Only Follows on Twitter [Photos

By

Published

Matiangi

Super CS Fred Matiangi mastered the art of communication via social media, especially Twitter. Matiang’i maintains a hands-on communication strategy with the citizens by issuing official notices, gazette notices and press releases on the platform.

With over 1.1 million followers on Twitter, the Interior CS only follows 78 people among them are 7 notable female leaders.

1. Margaret Kenyatta

She is the wife of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the first lady of Kenya. She is well-known for her beyond-zero campaign aimed at reducing child mortality in Kenya.

2. Monica Juma

She is the current CS for Foreign Affairs. She previously served as the Defence CS which was recently given to Eugene Wamalwa.

3. Phylis Kandie

Kandie is currently the ambassador of Kenya to the Educational, Science, and Cultural Organization of the United Nation in Paris and has previously served as a CS for Trade, Tourism & East Africa Culture, Republic of Kenya.

4. Judy Wakhungu

Wakhungu has served as the Kenyan Ambassador to France, Portugal, Serbia, Monaco Since her appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2018. She has previously served as the Environment, Water, & Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary.

Also Read; 5 powerful African Presidents DP Ruto follows on Twitter. 

5. Amina Mohammed

Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril is a Kenyan lawyer, diplomat, and politician. She currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture.

6. Margret Kobia

Margaret was appointed as Public service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary on January 26, 2018. prior to her appointment in the Uhuru cabinet, she served as chairperson of the Kenya Public service commission.

7. Jane Marriott

She is the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Kenya. She previously worked as the International Counter-Terrorism Director in Yemen.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019