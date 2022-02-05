Meet 7 Powerful Women CS Matiang’i Only Follows on Twitter [Photos

Super CS Fred Matiangi mastered the art of communication via social media, especially Twitter. Matiang’i maintains a hands-on communication strategy with the citizens by issuing official notices, gazette notices and press releases on the platform.
With over 1.1 million followers on Twitter, the Interior CS only follows 78 people among them are 7 notable female leaders.
1. Margaret Kenyatta
She is the wife of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the first lady of Kenya. She is well-known for her beyond-zero campaign aimed at reducing child mortality in Kenya.
2. Monica Juma
She is the current CS for Foreign Affairs. She previously served as the Defence CS which was recently given to Eugene Wamalwa.
3. Phylis Kandie
Kandie is currently the ambassador of Kenya to the Educational, Science, and Cultural Organization of the United Nation in Paris and has previously served as a CS for Trade, Tourism & East Africa Culture, Republic of Kenya.
4. Judy Wakhungu
Wakhungu has served as the Kenyan Ambassador to France, Portugal, Serbia, Monaco Since her appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2018. She has previously served as the Environment, Water, & Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary.
Also Read; 5 powerful African Presidents DP Ruto follows on Twitter.
5. Amina Mohammed
Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril is a Kenyan lawyer, diplomat, and politician. She currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture.
6. Margret Kobia
Margaret was appointed as Public service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary on January 26, 2018. prior to her appointment in the Uhuru cabinet, she served as chairperson of the Kenya Public service commission.
7. Jane Marriott
She is the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Kenya. She previously worked as the International Counter-Terrorism Director in Yemen.