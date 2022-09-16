Meet Five Youngest MPs in the Current Parliament 

The August 9 General elections saw a number of youthful politicians winning seats from MCA to Governorship.

Below are 5 young politicians who won parliamentary seats.

Peter Salasya-32

Peter Salasya is one of the newbies in parliament. Salasya Clinched the Mumias East parliamentary seat after he got 12,140 votes beating ANC’s Wamatsi who came second with 9,043 votes. Salasya ran for the first time in 2017 but lost terribly. In the August 9 elections he vied under the DAP-K party.

Babu Owino- 34

The controversial politician was on August 9 reelected as the Member of parliament for Embakasi East constituency. Babu who was vying under ODM party garnered 57,410 votes against 29,104 of Francis Mureithi who vied on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Silvanus Osoro – 33

Osoro is one of the vocal politicians from Kisii region and represents South Mugirango constituency. The Ruto ally is serving his second term in parliament after he was releftwd in the August 9 General elections.

Josses Lelmengit- 28

Josses Lelmengit was on August 9 elected as the MP for Emgwen Constituency on a UDA ticket. Lelmengit is a civil engineer by profession.

John Paul Mwirigi – 28

Mwirigi was elected on August 9 as the Igembe South Member of parliament. Mwirigi who was running on a UDA ticket was first elected in 2017 under the Jubilee party ticket.

Mwangi Muchiri – 30

Mwangi Muchiri was elected as the Member of Parliament for Oljororok constituency during the August 9 General elections.

Caleb Amisi – 34

The Saboti MP is another youthful politician who was reelected in the August 9 elections.

The Azimio MP garnerd 25,469 votes against his closest challenger Bernard Wambwa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who got 12,392 votes.

The August 9 elections also saw other youthful politicians being elected into other seats. In the women rep seats Chepkorir Toto (24) was elected in Bomet while Cynthia Muge (27) was elected in Nandi County.

Youthful politicians who won seat are; John Methu (31) in Nyandarua, Eddy Oketch (32) in Migori and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who was reelected.

