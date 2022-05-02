Meet Presidential Aspirant George Wajackoya Running Mate Justina Wamae

The Root Party led by Professor George Wajackoya has already picked their running mate with less than 2 weeks remaining before IEBC deadline for naming of running mates.

Wajackoya has settled on Justina Wamae as his deputy making her the female presidential running mate in the August 9 general elections.

While appearing on Sunday, May 1 on K24 TV Justina claimed that her party, which is led by legal expert Prof George Wajackoya, has no reason to wait any longer because they are prepared to serve Kenyans.

In what appears to be a bid to lure women, she stressed that as a mother, she knew the situation of other moms and their children, particularly in light of the growing unemployment rate.

“We decided to be leaders and others to follow, we thought why should we wait?, It’s time we name the running mate to Prof Wajackoya so that we can hit the ground running and let Kenyans know we are ready for public service,” She remarked.

She asserted that women’s leadership is a concept that has matured not only in Kenya, but also globally.

“When Obama came to Kenya he said if you leave out women in your team you can’t achieve much and women being the majority voters men are compelled to have women as their running mates, it’s a global thing even Biden picked Kamala Harris,” Justina stated.

She claims that what distinguishes them from other camps is that they make economic promises without specifying where the money would come from.

Justina rose to prominence during the 2017 elections, when she ran for the Mavoko Member of National Assembly seat and lost.

Read also: Meet Presidential Aspirant Seeking To Legalize Bhang & Have 8 Prime Ministers