Meet Rishi Sunak, Man With Kenyan Roots Who is Poised to become the Next UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, a politician with Kenyan roots, is expected to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK).

The development comes after Sunak was, on Monday, October 24, elected as the leader of the Conservatives Party.

He will succeed Liz Truss and will reside at 10 Downing Street in London.

“As the returning officer in the leadership election, I can confirm that we have received one valid candidate and Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the conservative party,” Bradi announced.

His victory came as a result of Penny Mordaunt’s withdrawal from the race. Penny congratulated Sunak on his victory and promised to back him up.

“As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister. The decision is a historic one and shows once again the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,”

“We all owe it to the country, to each other and rise to unite and work together for the good of the nation,” Mordaunt stated.

Sunak is the son of a General Practitioner father and a pharmacist mother, both of whom were born in Kenya and Tanzania repectively.

His parents immigrated to the United Kingdom, where he received his education. He went to Winchester College, an all-boys public boarding school, and then to Oxford’s Lincoln College.

The 41-year-old received First Class honours in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics before attending Stanford University and earning an MBA.

His first political victory came in 2015, when he won the Conservative Party’s parliamentary election in Yorkshire.

Sunak was re-elected as a Member of Parliament in the 2017 General Election. In 2019, he endorsed Boris Johnson for Conservative Party leader and subsequent Prime Minister.

He was also Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer and Finance Minister.

