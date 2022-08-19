Connect with us

Meru Governor-Elect Kawira Mwangaza Joins Kenya Kwanza

FB IMG 16609025383342132
Meru governor elect Kawira Mwangaza and William Ruto, president elect

A number of leaders who won on independent ticket have recently joined the Kenya Kwanza. Kawira Mwangaza became the most recent Governor on an independent ticket to be welcomed by William Ruto in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

However, Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza floored political bigwig governor Kiraitu Murungi and senator Mithika Linturi to win the gubernatorial seat in one of the biggest surprise electoral beatings in the country.

Consequently, most people believed that Mwangaza would come a distant number but to their dismay, she floored them.

Mwangaza had vied as an independent garnered a total of 209,148 votes, against her closest competitor Mithika Linturi of UDA who polled 183, 859 votes and Kiraitu Murungi of the Mbus party who trailed with 110, 814 votes.

Nonetheless, in the campaigns, Mwangaza’s competitors especially Governor Kiraitu discerned her as a non-starter who had no plan and proficiency to lead Meru.

FB IMG 16609026774493125

Kawira Meangaza being welcomed in Karen residence

Despite all that, Mwangaza led in six out of nine sub counties defeating Kiraitu Murungi in his own home turf where she garnered 31,921 votes against Murungi’s 22,359 votes.

FB IMG 16609025405585836

Meru governor elect Kawira Mwangaza and William Ruto, president elect

Most people came out in large number to congratulate her. The hall was full of congratulatory songs as soon as returning officer William Ndungu announced her.

Governor-elect Kawira Mwangaza promised to lead the county to success by guaranteeing there will be tolerable development as well as uniting all the elected leaders in the spirit of working together to make Meru the best county in the country.

Her running mate was  Reverend Isaac M’Ethinkia.

First stab in politics

It will be remembered that Mwangaza made her  first shot at politics in 2012 when she vied as Buuri MP but lost to Boniface Gatobu.

She vied for the Woman representative seat in 2017 as an independent defeating Ms Florence Kajuju.

