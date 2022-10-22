Miguna Gives President Ruto Conditions Before Accepting State Job 

Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed that he is ready to accept a job offer from President William Ruto.

He however stated that he will take the job if it is legally bound to the constitution.

Speaking on Friday October 21 in an interview with NTV, Miguna stated that he is loyal to the cardinality of the constitution and rule of law.

Due to the legal implications and ongoing court cases challenging its legality, he ruled out accepting the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position.

In addition, Miguna insisted that the job offer be made through the proper channels so that he could consider whether to accept or decline.

“It depends on which government appointment. Like for example, there are things I would not take. I don’t appoint myself. The appointment would have to be proposed then I say why I take it or not,” said Miguna.

“There are so many things I would not take. I won’t take the illegal CAS position,” he added.

Miguna defended his shift from being a harsh critic of Ruto to being willing to collaborate with him by claiming that the president had initiated reforms in various sectors of the country.

He praised Ruto for disbanding the Special Service Unit (SSU) which was attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), saying the decision was critical in dealing with cases of extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances.

“He has dismantled the DCI assassination squad, which is very fundamental. When you see a president do that, it is commendable,” Miguna said.

He also congratulated Ruto on initiating a series of political transformations to put the country on a path of economic development.

“Ruto galvanised the simple citizens of this country on a programme of transformation when that was not his agenda throughout his political life. This was fresh. You could only oppose it if you’re dishonest.” Miguna stated.

