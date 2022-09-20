Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Miguna Miguna Finally Gets His Passport, Set to Return to Kenya

By

Published

Miguna Miguna

Miguna Miguna

Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has finally received his passport after spending close to 5 years in Canada. 

In a statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday September 20, Miguna said that President William Ruto ensured that the embattled lawyer got his passport back. 

According to the lawyer he didn’t sign any documents any documents as previously ordered for him to get the travel document.

“1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, @RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang’i, @Karanjakibicho and  @GKihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroyed my Kenyan Passport, President  @WilliamsRuto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts,” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

“I didn’t have to sign the silly forms they were speaking about.” He added.

20220920 214251

This follows Miguna’s recent assurance to Kenyans that President Ruto would make it easier for him to return home.

Outgoing Interior Cabinest Secretary Mr. Matiang’i had in the past claimed  that Miguna needed to complete a one-page form for citizenship re-registration before he could be allowed to enter the country again.

Matiang’i asserted that the lawyer had lost his citizenship as a result of the restrictions of the previous constitution, which forbade dual citizenship.

” You have to fill a piece of paper so that you can regain your Kenyan passport or citizenship. There’s a judgment by the court on this matter which prescribes clearly how you regain your citizenship,” said Matiang’i in a media interview on  April 18, 2022.

“There are court rulings in place by the high court on how you regain citizenship after you lost citizenship in the old constitution. Because in the old constitution you were not allowed to have dual citizenship.” he added. 

Also Read: Miguna Miguna Reveals What He is Waiting for Before Returning to Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020