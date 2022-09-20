Miguna Miguna Finally Gets His Passport, Set to Return to Kenya

Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna has finally received his passport after spending close to 5 years in Canada.

In a statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday September 20, Miguna said that President William Ruto ensured that the embattled lawyer got his passport back.

According to the lawyer he didn’t sign any documents any documents as previously ordered for him to get the travel document.

“1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, @RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang’i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroyed my Kenyan Passport, President @WilliamsRuto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts,” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

“I didn’t have to sign the silly forms they were speaking about.” He added.

This follows Miguna’s recent assurance to Kenyans that President Ruto would make it easier for him to return home.

Outgoing Interior Cabinest Secretary Mr. Matiang’i had in the past claimed that Miguna needed to complete a one-page form for citizenship re-registration before he could be allowed to enter the country again.

Matiang’i asserted that the lawyer had lost his citizenship as a result of the restrictions of the previous constitution, which forbade dual citizenship.

” You have to fill a piece of paper so that you can regain your Kenyan passport or citizenship. There’s a judgment by the court on this matter which prescribes clearly how you regain your citizenship,” said Matiang’i in a media interview on April 18, 2022.

“There are court rulings in place by the high court on how you regain citizenship after you lost citizenship in the old constitution. Because in the old constitution you were not allowed to have dual citizenship.” he added.

