Miguna Miguna Reveals Naked Truth On Why Mt Kenya Billionaires Want Raila As President

Canadian attorney and self-proclaimed leader of the National Resistance Movement(NRM) Miguna Miguna believes President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt Kenya leaders are backing Raila Odinga for presidency with a hidden plan in mind.

On social media, Miguna said that Mt Kenya billionaires want to see the ODM leader at the top seat because they will arm-twist him into picking a deputy president from the GEMA community.

Miguna claims that once this happens, they’ll eliminate the 76-year-old Raila so that the deputy takes over.

“The GEMA agenda is simple: Impose the 80-year-old conman @RailaOdinga on Kenyans,” said Miguna Miguna.

“Force him to appoint a GEMA DP. Within 1 year, do a Saitoti on him and ensure that his GEMA DP takes over. It won’t work. The Conman will fail. #UhuruMustFall #RevolutionNow.

He went on:

“I did not state that conman @RailaOdinga will win in 2022. He will not. Neither did I say that despot Uhuru Kenyatta and GEMA will succeed in their schemes to impose him for one year. They will not succeed. Now, those who want to commit suicide can go ahead.”

