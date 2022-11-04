Miguna Rules Out Attacking President Ruto Over His Recent Appointments

Firebrand Kenyan Lawyer Dr Joshua Miguna Miguna has ruled out a possibility of attacking President William Ruto after he handed the Kikuyu and Kalenjin Communities a huge chunk of his government.

In a statement on his social media accounts on Friday November 4, Dr. Miguna claimed that a section of ODM supporters are asking him to attack President Ruto for appointing many Kalenjins and Kikuyus to his government.

The former Raila aide stated that Kalenjins and Kikuyus deserve to be rewarded as they voted for the Kenya Kwanza government overwhelmly during the August 9 elections.

“ODMorons are asking me to attack President William Samoei Ruto for appointing more Kalenjins and Kikuyus than Luos. 90% of Luos voted for Raila Odinga. Not William Samoei Ruto. You cannot reap where you didn’t sow,” said Miguna.

Miguna’s comments come hours after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga accused President Ruto of having denied the people of Nyanza an opportunity to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government in a bid to settle political scores.

“You cannot deny Nyanza people opportunities in the government because you have a problem with Raila. If it is Raila, come for me directly. Leave the Nyanza people alone,” Raila stated.

The Luo region which comprises of Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay and Migori Counties is Raila Odinga’s home turf and has supported him for his five Presidential bids in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022.

In the recent government appointments President Ruto did not neglect the region as he picked Eliud Owalo to head the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) docket and Raymond Omollo as the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Interior.

Omollo is set to become the second Luo to hold the position after Hezekiah Oyugi who was the ministry’s Permanent Secretary 31 years ago.

