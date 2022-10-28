Connect with us

Politics

Miguna’s Message to Luos After Landing in Kisumu

By

Published

20221020 080806

Miguna Miguna

Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna on Friday evening landed at the Kisumu Airport where he was warmly welcomed with traditional songs and dances.

Speaking to journalists moments after his flight touched down, Miguna expressed his gratitude to locals who came out to welcome him to his homeland.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone here for welcoming me to my home. I am from Kisumu County, the former Nyanza province. I understand that some people, in my absence, were saying that I am not a citizen of Kenya. I know everyone knows that that’s false,” he stated.

The firebrand lawyer also reaffirmed his intention to seek justice against former government officials who he accused of conducting a witch-hunt.

“As I arrive in Kisumu, I would like to state and underline the significance of the rule of law and the principle of constitutionalism. This country must be governed by the rule of law. Everything that is done in this country must be guarded by law.”

“The constitution of Kenya specifically prohibits torture, forced exile, illegal detention, unlawful arrests and persecution. All these ills were perpetrated against me for the last 4 years. We will seek justice,” he said

Miguna stated that he had returned home to lead his people out of political enslavement and into a magnificent freedom that would be entirely guided by constitutionalism.

“Peace must be based on justice. Peace cannot be based on falsehood,” he added.

He further commended President William Ruto’s government for following the law by permitting his homecoming.

The lawyer also took issue with some people who he alleges threatened to stone him upon his arrival. He also challenged the organization to disrupt his return while stating his unwavering commitment to the liberation of the Luo community.

Also Read: Miguna Gives President Ruto Conditions Before Accepting State Job 

