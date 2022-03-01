Moses Kuria Reveals Powerful Mt Kenya Politician Who Should Deputize DP Ruto in the August Polls

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked Mount Kenya politicians to rally behind Martha Karua and allow her to lead the region ahead of the August polls.

While speaking during the burial of Ferdinand Waititu’s mother, the Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant said that Karua has enough experience to take over from President Uhuru.

“I know Gachagua, Kindiki and others have the potential to lead the community but let us allow Martha Karua to lead us, I also had the ambitions but I was sat down and requested to shelve them and I agreed, “ Kuria said as quoted by The Star.

The Gatundu South MP further revealed that he can’t join the Azimio la Umoja coalition which is allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The outspoken MP stated that he is not associated with any coalition at the time, despite growing requests to join the Kenya Kwanza Coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto.

“While still alive, I will decide for myself and I can tell you I will never be in Azimio and even when I am dead, please don’t take me there,” he said.

The MP who on Monday launched his candidacy to succeed Kiambu Governor James Nyoro recently asserted that his political ambitions did not coincide with those of Azimio la Umoja.