Murkomen Reveals Names of 4 Politicians Who Might Deputize William Ruto in the August 9 General Elections

By

Published

EXeg6OHlJ9EHzEslXW4AU972z

Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta together with DP William Ruto and Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen. Image Courtesy.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed names of top politicians who are being considered to be William Ruto’s running mate ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Tuesday night, Murkomen said that he came to know the names because DP Ruto was holding extensive talks with a variety of stakeholders.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Speaker Justin Muturi, and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua are among those being considered for the running mate position, according to the Senator. 

Murkomen also revealed that the Ruto camp was courting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka before he joined the Azimio side. 

“There was a time Kalonzo was being discussed before he made a choice that if it was possible for him to team up with William Ruto it was not possible for him to become a running mate,” Murkomen stated.

He however noted that the DP might choose a surprise candidate with 12 days remaining before the IEBC deadline. 

“The deputy president can surprise us. You have heard me mention gentlemen but you didn’t hear me mention that our sister Alice Wahome has also been mentioned, Anne Waiguru was mentioned and at some point, Susan Kihika was also mentioned.” Murkomen noted.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua claimed last week that the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s formula for selecting a running mate is a personal reserve of their presidential candidate, William Samoei Ruto.

He stated that the coalition had decided to delegate the duty to the Deputy President, and that they will all back his choice.

Read Also:Murathe Reveals Who Uhuru Would have picked as his Deputy if Ruto had Resigned from Goverment

