Musalia Can’t Deliver Luhya Votes to Ruto- Herman Manyora

Renowned political pundit professor Herman Manyora has claimed that the Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi can’t deliver the Western region votes to William Ruto in the August 9 general elections.

During a recent interview with Look up Tv, the University of Nairobi don opined that it will be hard for Mudavadi to beat Raila Odinga’s popularity in western.

Manyora claims that Mudavadi will not be able to assure DP Ruto 100 percent of the Luhya vote even if Ruto picks him as his running mate.

“Mudavadi may not bring you all the votes even if he was the running mate, Luhyas have had more than 3 vice presidents, it doesn’t excite them so much,” Manyora said.

According to the political pundit, the ODM leader has already developed a solid support base in the region that would be difficult to dislodge.

“Raila Odinga has his support base within the western region which cannot change even if Mudavadi was running for presidency supported by Ruto, Raila would still get 40 % of Luhya votes” he added.

Simultaneously, Manyora stated that it would be suicidal for DP Ruto to choose the ANC leader as his presidential running mate.

The DP is in a dilemma on who will deputize him in the August pols. Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro of Kiharu, Alice Wahome of Kandara, and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi have emerged as the favorites in the Kenya Kwanza camp.

