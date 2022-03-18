Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Musalia Can’t Deliver Luhya Votes to Ruto- Herman Manyora

By

Published

MANYORA

Renowned political pundit professor Herman Manyora has claimed that the Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi can’t deliver the Western region votes to William Ruto in the August 9 general elections.

During a recent interview with Look up Tv, the University of Nairobi don opined that it will be hard for Mudavadi to beat Raila Odinga’s popularity in western.

Manyora claims that Mudavadi will not be able to assure DP Ruto 100 percent of the Luhya vote even if Ruto picks him as his running mate.

“Mudavadi may not bring you all the votes even if he was the running mate, Luhyas have had more than 3 vice presidents, it doesn’t excite them so much,” Manyora said.

Also Read Herman Manyora: Why Raila Will Beat Ruto Hands Down in 2022

According to the political pundit, the ODM leader has already developed a solid support base in the region that would be difficult to dislodge.

“Raila Odinga has his support base within the western region which cannot change even if Mudavadi was running for presidency supported by Ruto, Raila would still get 40 % of Luhya votes” he added.

Simultaneously, Manyora stated that it would be suicidal for DP Ruto to choose the ANC leader as his presidential running mate.

The DP is in a dilemma on who will deputize him in the August pols. Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro of Kiharu, Alice Wahome of Kandara, and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi have emerged as the favorites in the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Also Read Big Blow to Raila Odinga as Wetangula Reveals Why He can’t Work with Him Again

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019