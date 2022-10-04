Museveni’s Son Promoted to General Hours After Threatening Kenya 

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Muhoozi who previously held the position of the Commander Land Forces has been replaced by Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

He will however continue to serve as the Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Special Operations.

Muhoozi has held the position of CLF for less than two years. He has supervised operations in the DRC and Somalia.

The adjustments were made just hours after Muhoozi took to Twitter and made sensational remarks.

Muhoozi stated in one of his tweets that the older generation, which has dominated Uganda since 1986, should prepare to stand down so that the younger generation can assume control of the country’s issues.

He also claimed that he would capture Nairobi within 2 weeks.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi.” He stated.

The Ugandan goverment has however responded to Muhoozi’s tweets and distanced itself from his remarks.

In a statement on Tuesday October 4, the Ugandan Ministry if foreign affairs stated that goverment business is not conducted on social media.

” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that the Government of the Republic of Uganda does not conduct its Foreign Policy and other official business through social media nor does it depend on social media sources in dealing with other sovereign Governments.” Part of the statement read.

” The Ministry wishes to emphasize that the Government and the people of the Republic of Uganda treasure the existing strong bilateral relations between the people and the Government of the Republic of Kenya based on our shared history, common values, mutual respect, trust and the desire to build a unified East African Community. To this end, the Government of the Republic of Uganda wishes to reiterate its commitment to good neighbourliness, peaceful co-existence and cooperation. ” It added.

