Mututho Says Kenyan Marijuana Can’t Be Legalized Because It’s Too Strong

Former NACADA chairperson John Mututho has said that legalizing marijuana in Kenya will have disastrous effects than positive ones.

While reacting to an ongoing case filed by Rastafarian aiming to legalize Bhang, Mututho on KTN TV said that potent in marijuana varies from place to place but in Kenya is very strong unlike in Europe where the plant is legal.

READ ALSO: Community Husband! Lilian Muli Says She’s Keeping Her Love Life Secret After Public Blunders

“The cannabis used for fibre somewhere in Europe…the potency is 0.2% of THC which is narcotic,” he said.

“What we have in Kisii is over 10.2% that is about 50 times more potent than what they are having in Europe. Are you saying now that you allow that one to grow and allow free usage?.”

He argued that before rushing into legalizing it, more research should be done to understand the effects of each.

“We need thorough research. If it has to be grown it has to be grown for a purpose and with restrictions,” he said.

“We cannot allow that variety we have in Meru, Kisii bits of Nakuru, Ethiopia…that thing that makes you so high, that thing that ruins your life. That thing that makes you look monstrous. That thing that makes you have so many hallucinations.

“You have seen them dive into a basin thinking it’s a swimming pool. You can’t allow it,” he remarked.

Rastafarian filed the case before the High Court asking the government to let them use the plant in their homes and place of worship.

The Rastafarian lawyers Shadrack Wambui and Alexander Mwendwa argued that cannabis is a ‘sacrament’ used to connect a Rasta believer to their ‘creator’.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.