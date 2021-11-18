NASA coalition is Back? Raila, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula Set To Clash On Weekend In Western Region

As the race to seek President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor takes a fresh discourse amidst the ongoing hot campaign thrills, the famous 2017 NASA coalition might be doing somersault to revert back into action after its Chief Principals (Raila, Kalonzo, Wetangula, Mudavadi and Isaac Ruto) parted ways over finance sharing disagreements.

A huge political movement (NASA) might be circumnavigating for an entry point into the current politics to shake Deputy President William Ruto’s Tangatanga faction ahead of 2022 general election. The former NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga is set to press Azimio la Umoja’s right button in West Pokot and engage thousands of handshake supporters I kapenguria on Friday 19th November 2021.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chief will on Saturday storm Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s rural bedroom in Trans-nzioa county where he will lead ODM delegates to front peace and unity agenda. Raila who has become a bigwig competitor to DP Ruto and OKA team will address ODM confidants at Kitale Market seeking people’s endorsement on his 2022 presidential bid.

On the same wild gear of rallies, One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals (Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo) are also set to hold streams of rallies in Kitale as they refreshen the ground to embrace Uchumi Bora and Pesa Mfukoni slogans.

After the Kitale rallies, ODM brigade led by the former prime minister Raila Odinga will on Sunday erect Chungwa pillars in Moses Wetangula’s bedroom, Bungoma county, to strengthen ODM networks in Webuye, Kanduyi (ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s rural home) and Chwele before heading to Bomet county on Monday. OKA partners will also follow Raila’s footsteps and hold rallies in Bungoma county on Sunday in the efforts of eradicating DP Ruto’s hustler nation narrative from the region.

The political stages set by ODM and OKA could breed an anticipated long waited ODM-OKA coalition despites Mudavadi’s untwisted stand to go as alone ranger up to 2022 presidential ballot. This could be unannounced declaration to resuscitate the collapsed NASA coalition which has been president Uhuru Kenyatta’s biggest dream.