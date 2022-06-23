Connect with us

Politics

National Assembly Speaker Muturi Asks Uhuru To Tell Kenyans Why He Fell Out With DP Ruto

By

Published

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi 1200x750 1

National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to come out and reveal to Kenyans why he fell out with his Deputy William Ruto. 

Muturi, who is well-known to have been President Kenyatta’s close friend since even before they both joined Parliament, advised him not to dismiss the issue because it was so important.

He said that during the earlier meetings, he had repeatedly asked President Kenyatta for clarification but got no response. 

“In January 2020, I took the trouble to look for former John Cardinal Njue to form a small team of senior clergymen to go and ask President Kenyatta the reasons for the fallout and seek to reconcile them. But they did not succeed,” said Mr Muturi.

According to Muturi, the UhuRuto tense relations caused the President to lose significant political friends toward the conclusion of his second and final term in power.

“Kenyans deserve to be told what went wrong between President Kenyatta and his Deputy (Dr Ruto). The president should come out and clear the air before he exits the stage at the end of his term. That explanation can not come from any other person other than the President,” said Speaker Muturi.

He stated that the President should not mislead Kenyans into believing that he disagreed with his Deputy after Ruto launched his Presidential candidacy earlier than expected.

“President Mwai Kibaki did not hit the roof when we started way early before the campaign window was opened, to root for a Mr Kenyatta Presidency…What is it that has changed now?” Muturi wondered

The consequences, according to Mr. Muturi, who was considered as a significant part of President Kenyatta’s inner circle of close friends and advisors, damaged him personally as well as many other leaders and the President’s advisers.

He claimed that following their handshake on March 29, 2018, President Kenyatta “lied to Kenyans”.

 “He told us that the engagement had nothing to do with the 2022 general election. It is a matter that he repeated at Bomas during the unveiling of BBI,” said Mr Muturi.

Also Read: Murathe Reveals What Uhuru & His Men Will Do If Raila Losses In The August 9 General Elections

