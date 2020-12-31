New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Fires all CECs

“In complying with Article 179(7) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the former Nyamira County Executive Committee members have officially handed over their duties and responsibilities and govt stores to the County Secretary,” the Governor said in a tweet.

Nyaribo was sworn-in as the second Nyamira Governor on Tuesday, succeeding Nyagarama who succumbed to COVID-19 early this month.

Interestingly, most Nyamira residents have welcomed the move to sent the executives home, asking the new governor to embark on service delivery.

The purge on the senior executives was perhaps expected as all of them kept away from Nyaribo’s swearing-in ceremony at Nyamira Primary school on Tuesday. The new governor did not see eye to eye with Nyagarama and his friends in the county.

Speaker after speaker at the ceremony pleaded with Nyaribo not to revenge on those who had wronged him during his tumultuous 8-year tenure as Deputy Governor.