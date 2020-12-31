New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Fires all CECs

(KDRTV) – New Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has fired all County Executive Committee Members (CECs), just a day after he was sworn-in to replace the late John Nyagarama.
In a message to newsrooms, Nyaribo said he was exercising Article 1979(7) of the constitution which says that all Executive Members of the County cease to hold office immediately a vacancy occurs in the office of the Governor. He directed the officers to hand over their duties to the County Secretary.
Mr Nyaribo said that the county has a bloated wage bill at 60 percent of county revenue, which is way above the required limit of 35 percent.
“This wage bill is not only irregular but also unsustainable. To address this issue, my government will take appropriate measures aimed at reducing the wage bill to the required limit as provided for in legislation,” said the new governor.