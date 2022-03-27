Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ngirici Regrets Selling Her Multi-Million House to Fund UDA

By

Published

images 2022 03 27T141000.138

Photo of Deputy President William Ruto with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Women Rep Purity Ngirici. Image courtesy.

Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has come out to say she regrets selling her family house to fund William Ruto’s UDA party.

Speaking in Kiamanyeki, Mwea constituency on Saturday, Ngirici she sacrificed alot for the UDA party which in turn betrayed her by endorsing her rival Ann Waiguru for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

Ngirici also said that she was pushed out of her position as chairman of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) and different National Assembly committees for supporting Deputy President William Ruto, who eventually abandoned her.

“I sacrificed a lot for the UDA party but I was later shortchanged,”

“Mambo ya kuchagua chama tuwache, let us think about individuals who will represent our interests.” Ngirici said as quoted by Citizen Digital.

Also Read Waiguru Spills Beans on the Real Reason behind Ngirici’s Exit from UDA

In a past rally in Kirinyaga, Ngirici revealed that she was forced to leave the party after she was asked by senior UDA officials to drop her gubernatorial bid and run for the Mwea constituency Parliamentary seat.

“I had to quit UDA after its officials told me to forget the gubernatorial seat and run for Mwea parliamentary seat,” she said.

Ngirici who will be running as an independent candidate will face incumbent governor Anne Waiguru of UDA, former Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi of TSP, incumbent senator Charles Kibiru, and NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Also Read Four Jobs Uhuru Kenyatta Did Before Joining Politics

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019