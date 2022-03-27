Ngirici Regrets Selling Her Multi-Million House to Fund UDA

Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has come out to say she regrets selling her family house to fund William Ruto’s UDA party.

Speaking in Kiamanyeki, Mwea constituency on Saturday, Ngirici she sacrificed alot for the UDA party which in turn betrayed her by endorsing her rival Ann Waiguru for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

Ngirici also said that she was pushed out of her position as chairman of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) and different National Assembly committees for supporting Deputy President William Ruto, who eventually abandoned her.

“I sacrificed a lot for the UDA party but I was later shortchanged,”

“Mambo ya kuchagua chama tuwache, let us think about individuals who will represent our interests.” Ngirici said as quoted by Citizen Digital.

Also Read

In a past rally in Kirinyaga, Ngirici revealed that she was forced to leave the party after she was asked by senior UDA officials to drop her gubernatorial bid and run for the Mwea constituency Parliamentary seat.

“I had to quit UDA after its officials told me to forget the gubernatorial seat and run for Mwea parliamentary seat,” she said.

Ngirici who will be running as an independent candidate will face incumbent governor Anne Waiguru of UDA, former Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi of TSP, incumbent senator Charles Kibiru, and NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Also Read