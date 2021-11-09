Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ngunjiri Wambugu Bids Uhuru Farewell? Omanga, Waruguru and Wambugu Raise Eyebrows After Sharing A Photo

By

Published

FB IMG 16364433804303570
FB IMG 16364433804303570

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has turned the tables of Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) parties into deepened controversial opinions after sharing morning lighter moments with Deputy President William Ruto’s close aliies.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dependable defender has drawn a score of his unpredictable political future in Jubilee after engaging in a corridor negotiations with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies (Nominated senator Millicent Omanga and Laikipia Women Representative Hon Cate Waruguru) in what was interpreted as charting the political discourse that might influence his shift from Uhuru’s Jubilee to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance ahead of 2022 general election.

Taking to her social media handles, DP Ruto’s trustee Millicent Omanga indicated that Hon Wambugu who has been a serial DP Ruto’s Bottom-up critic might be making unannounced political move to join DP Ruto’s UDA.

FB IMG 16364433804303570

[Photo Courtesy: Millicent Omanga]

This comes after the controversial Laikipia Women Representative Hon Cate Waruguru decamped from Jubilee party to open her new political life in hustler nation citing popularity of bottom-up economic impact to the electorates. Waruguru revealed that her supporters pushed her to the wall to join UDA so that she secures the seat.

Earlier, Kirinyaga county governor Hon Anne Waruguru had decamped to UDA after extensive consultation with various stakeholders and Kirinyaga voters. Waiguru pointed that going by the rate at which the ground had shifted to embrace hustler nation movement, it was quite predictable that she might lose her seat to Kirinyaga Women Representative Hon Wangui Ngirici who gained connected unwavering support in the region.

However, Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) which is slated on 30th November at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani is believed to be warming up to excommunicate DP Ruto and his allied Tangatanga MPs from the party for allegedly betraying president Uhuru Kenyatta by forming a parallel party (UDA) that has specialized in criticizing Uhuru’s government.

“William Ruto Is a Quasi Deputy President” MP Ngunjiri Wambungu Says

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019