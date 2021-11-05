Connect with us

Politics

ODM – Jubilee Merger In Limbo As Division In Both Camps Intensifies

FB IMG 16360881399188876
FB IMG 16360881399188876

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ruling Jubilee party and his handshake brother Raila Odinga’s ODM merger has hit a hard rock as sharp Division in both camps takes a different notch.

A score of heavyweight party honchos from Jubilee and ODM are facing heavy winds thoughts after the technical team pitting for ODM – Jubilee merger proposed for the nominations after the successful coalition ahead of 2022 general election.

The team has also proposed for emergency of coalition summit that will be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga for appropriate decision making between the two parties. This exposed Uhuru’s crucial role that has raised thunderous questions in Raila’s ODM over Uhuru’s position after the 2022 general election.

Raila’s confidants have also expressed discomfort over Uhuru’s alleged tactics of supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s secretly. Other ODM stalwarts argued that president Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign strategies might haunt Raila’s presidency citing that he had lost the grip from Mt Kenya region and instead should engage Jubilee’s powerful and influential elected leaders from the region to sell Azimio la Umoja agenda than himself.

“One of the thorny issues in the coalition talks is the role of the president Uhuru Kenyatta. It has been proposed that Uhuru and Raila jointly chair the top decision making organ” ODM legislator stated.

The former premier is expected to jet into the country today from his four days Arab Emirates tour and is slated to engage Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta within this month (November) to finalize the coalition processes.

Raila is also set to plunge forward his Azimio la Umoja gospel (Kirinyaga) that calls for unity and peace among electorates to eliminate the post election violences which have posted adverse effects to the country’s economy. He will be hosted by the handshake allied lawmakers from the region.

Secret Details of Uhuru, Kalonzo Coalition Talks

