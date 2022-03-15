Raila Odinga Allegedly Hires World’s Number One Propaganda Firm Cambridge Analytica Ahead Of August Polls

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has made the astonishing assertion that ODM leader Raila Odinga has hired the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica in the United Kingdom with four months remaining ahead of the August 9 general election.

Ahmednasir said in a tweet on Tuesday morning that Odinga engaged the firm officially during his London trip, adding that their first meeting took place at an unnamed London hotel.

According to the Senior Counsel, Odinga was introduced to the firm by Jubilee Party, which used Cambridge Analytica during the 2017 general election.

” Through my BELOVED JUBILEE the Hon Raila Presidential campaign has officially engaged the services of the globally discredited CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA…the first meeting was held last evening in a top London hotel.” He tweeted.

Through my BELOVED JUBILEE the Hon Raila Presidential campaign has officially engaged the services of the globally discredited CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA…the first meeting was held last evening in a top London hotel @makaumutua Hon @JunetMohamed — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 15, 2022

The Cambridge Analytica firm has been under probe for years now after allegedly being involved in spreading propaganda and flooding social media with inappropriate remarks about certain candidates in an attempt to sway the outcome of the presidential election.

The company mined Kenyan voters’ data to help President Uhuru Kenyatta win disputed elections. Over two presidential election cycles, it presided over some of the darkest and most vicious campaigns Kenya has ever seen.

Cambridge Analytica’s methods involved working with a local research partner “to ensure that variations in language and customs were respected.” The outcome targeted young voters via social media.

Also, Read