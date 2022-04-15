ODM Nomination Chaos and Final Results in Homa Bay

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party nomination in Homa Bay was swirled with turmoil. This is after some proponents tried to gain access into the county tallying center at Homa Bay Boys High School.

However, the police were quick to intervene and dispersed the crowd.

A section of leaders has decried Thursday’s turmoil.

Nonetheless, process was shortly discontinued, but later proceeded and was overseen by the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) Secretary Abdullahi Guliye.

However, Gladys Wanga and Moses Kajwang were formerly handed direct tickets for the gubernatorial and senatorial positions respectively. The party later opted for consensus in the remaining six constituencies.

The primaries were conducted for the positions of MCA, Woman Representative, and two Parliamentary seats.

Incumbent Adipo Okuome successfully won the ODM ticket to uphold his Karachuonyo Constituency seat after garnering 4,286 votes, followed by Samwel Ogutu (2,271), Elijah Odondi Kodo (1,103), Leonard Menya Ongonge (601), Paul Otula (484), and Sammy Owino (331).

On the other hand, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino will also defend his seat at the August polls after securing the party ticket with 5,196 votes, beating out Michael Agwanda (2,233), Dancun Osodo (1,127), John Ouma Ongoro (544), Johnson Oduru (398), Tom Obondo (299), Peter Kojwang’ (140), Cleopas Ojode (37), and Alfred Yambo (27).

One polling center in Ndhiwa however did not record results.

The NEB Secretary said that the electronic kit was destroyed during a row, and therefore no results were dispatched.