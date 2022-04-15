Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM Nomination Chaos and Final Results in Homa Bay

By

Published

images 2022 04 15T103348.843
Ndiwa Mp Martin Owino

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party nomination in Homa Bay was swirled with turmoil. This is after some proponents tried to gain access into the county tallying center at Homa Bay Boys High School.

images 2022 04 15T105121.338

Home Bay county assembly

However, the police were quick to intervene and dispersed the crowd.
A section of leaders has decried Thursday’s turmoil.

Nonetheless, process was shortly discontinued, but later proceeded and was overseen by the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) Secretary Abdullahi Guliye.

However, Gladys Wanga and Moses Kajwang were formerly handed direct tickets for the gubernatorial and senatorial positions respectively. The party later opted for consensus in the remaining six constituencies.

The primaries were conducted for the positions of MCA, Woman Representative, and two Parliamentary seats.

Incumbent Adipo Okuome successfully won the ODM ticket to uphold his Karachuonyo Constituency seat after garnering 4,286 votes, followed by Samwel Ogutu (2,271), Elijah Odondi Kodo (1,103), Leonard Menya Ongonge (601), Paul Otula (484), and Sammy Owino (331).

On the other hand, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino will also defend his seat at the August polls after securing the party ticket with 5,196 votes, beating out Michael Agwanda (2,233), Dancun Osodo (1,127), John Ouma Ongoro (544), Johnson Oduru (398), Tom Obondo (299), Peter Kojwang’ (140), Cleopas Ojode (37), and Alfred Yambo (27).

Also read List of Bigwigs Aiming To Run For the Homabay County Gubernatorial Seat

One polling center in Ndhiwa however did not record results.
The NEB Secretary said that the electronic kit was destroyed during a row, and therefore no results were dispatched.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020