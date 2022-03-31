Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

ODM Party Gives Gladys Wanga Direct Ticket For Homabay Gubernatorial Seat

By

Published

20220331 165501The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued Gladys Wanga with a direct ticket ahead of the August 9 general elections.

This comes after 7 ODM contestants shelved their ambitions to support Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

Wanga will be deputized by former MP Oyugi Magwanga according to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

” Out of the seven Contestants who were here they all agreed to step down and back mheshimiwa Gladys Wanga as the party candidate in homabay county gubernatorial race.” Raila Odinga stated.

20220331 165955

Among the politicians who dropped their bid to support Wanga include ODM party chairman John Mbadi.

The development comes few days after the Orange Party clarified its position on direct nominations for the party’s candidates.

Also Read Female Politicians Who Might Become Governors After the August Polls

According to the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) head Catherine Mumma, the direct tickets would be issued based on popularity.

Mumma stated that single candidates in each electoral district who appear popular in a party survey will receive direct nominations.

She went on to say that direct certificates would also be given to applicants who were chosen by consensus.

“We shall only issue direct nomination certificates to single candidates in every electoral area, those who appear popular as per the opinion polls conducted by the party and those who will have been agreed on after the process of consensus,” she said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019