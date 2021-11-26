Connect with us

OKA Wins Big As Ford Kenya Welcomes Lost Sheep, Former MP Bifwoli Wakoli

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which shades Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper party president Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetangula and former Lugari MP Hon Cyrus Jirongo has received a huge boost ahead of 2022 general election.

Wetangula’s Ford Kenya party has welcomed the former Bumula MP, Hon Bifwoli Wakoli into the party who had parted ways with Wetangula after losing Bumula parliamentary seat to DP Ruto’s ally Hon Mwambu Mabonga in 2017.

Hon Bifwoli Wakoli who is seeking to unseat the incumbent Mwambu Mabonga for the Bumula parliamentary seat in 2022 has vowed to press hard One Kenya Alliance (OKA) agenda of resuscitating the country’s economy through the injection of financial aid to manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

This erupts a time when One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners are set to tour Bungoma county, Trans-nzioa and some other key populated areas in Western region to sanitize and repair the damages ochastrated by the ODM party leader Raila Odinga during his charm offensive visit in Trans-nzioa county.

However, Amani National Congress (ANC) faction has raised concerns following Kalonzo and Gideon Moi’s association with the ODM party leader Raila Odinga ahead of next year’s poll. Speaking to Star Publication, Kakamega’s county Senator Cleophas Malala who plays a critical role in Mudavadi’s mobilization team unleashed missiles at the Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka for inviting the former premier Raila Odinga to yesterday’s OKA linked Wiper National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani.

“You cannot be in One Kenya Alliance purporting to push our agenda and at the same time you invite our biggest opponent to OKA’s linked event. It can’t make sense at all” Malala said.

He also faulted KANU party head Gideon Moi for alley being Raila’s spy in One Kenya Alliance. He conditioned Moi to quit OKA and form new alliance with ODM brigade.

Why Gideon Moi Must Quickly Dump OKA and Join DP Ruto’s UDA Before January 2022

