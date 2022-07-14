Pastor Nga’nga’ Roasts Wajackoyah Over Bhang & Hyena Plans

Neno Evangelism’s pastor James Ng’ang’a has criticized Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah for his intention to legalize marijuana if he is elected president in August.

Pastor Ng’ang’a denounced Wajackoyah’s goal in a widely viewed viral video, alleging it would seriously harm the morality of Kenya’s youth and general population.

Pastor Ng’ang’a informed Wajackoyah that his manifesto is illegal and that he should respect Kenya as a Christian nation.

“Nimesema katika jina la yesu hautaleta laana Kenya ya kuua watoto na bangi. Give us respect Kenya is a Christian country, and there are some things we cannot allow you to do,” (I have said in the name of Jesus you will not bring a curse on Kenya for killing children and marijuana. Give us respect Kenya is a Christian country, and there are some things we cannot allow you to do.) said Ng’ang’a.

The controversial pastor further threatened to fight Wajackoyah noting that he would go to any lengths to stop him.

“I’m 69 years you are 62, you are my junior that I will not accept. I will attack you and we meet its either you knock off my teeth or I knock off yours,” said the Neno evangelism pastor.

Ng’nga’ also termed professor Waajckoyah as a pathetic individual while critisizing his manifesto that regards hyenas and snakes as high value animals.

“Unasema ati Kenya tupande bangi, tukate wanyama sehemu za siri. You clearly don’t care but we will show you how to care.”

During the launch of his manifesto Wajackoyah intimated that his goverment would export hyena meat and testicals inorder to pay the Kenyan debt.

Wajackoyah also noted that he would sale snake meat to the middle east countries while its venom would be used go make medicine.

