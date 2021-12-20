Connect with us

Politics

Peter Kenneth Brings Businesses To A Standstill While Campaigning for Raila In Meru (VIDEO)

By

Published

FB IMG 16399909184872558
FB IMG 16399909184872558

The former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has invaded Meru county with Azimio la Umoja fireworks while campaigning for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 election.

Peter Kenneth was flanked with a battery of Handshake allied legislators to convey the message of peace and unity while at the same time softening the ground for the former prime minister Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“We must be in the government and the only outfit that will lead us to state house is Raila’s Azimio la Umoja. Don’t be deceived by the wheelbarrow narrative trying to hoodwink into voting for them and once they occupy those public offices, they abandon you” Peter Kenneth said.

Watch this video.

The ex legislator addressed a mammoth crowd of hustlers who roared with Raila’s pro-Azimio la Umoja chants renting the air with endless local dances.

This emerges a time when several political pundits have placed bets on Peter Kenneth deputizing Raila Odinga owing to the fact that the rich-vote Mt Kenya region ought to pitch a Deputy President in the next year’s race.

Although other controversial opinions have settled on Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, but the recent political developments have exposed that Kenneth who has been consistent in accompanying Raila to political rallies might be the correct bet.

The former Nairobi Governor aspirant is yet to declare his political space in 2022 general election.

Apparently, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga who took a sabbatical break from politics is in coastal region with the COTU Secretary General Dr. Francis Atwoli ahead of 31st December 2021 Bukhungu Stadium mega event of Azimio la Umoja in Western region.

Jobless Kenneth Gets Endorsement for Government Position by Raila.

