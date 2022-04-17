Connect with us

Politics

Peter Kenneth Predicts on How Raila Will Beat Ruto in The August Polls

By

Published

images 2022 02 09T103710.124

Photo of Peter Kenneth with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has predicted that Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President hands down in the August 9 general elections.

During an interview with the Sunday Nation, Kenneth projected that Raila will win with over 60% of the votes.

” I think Raila will win the presidency by between 60 to 65 per cent based on projected turnouts in his traditional bases as well as new ones. I am saying this because if you look at Nyanza as it were, he is going to have an overwhelming majority. Touring western with him, it is absolutely clear he will have it. Raila has always won in Nairobi despite the tough past elections. It is very apparent he has the Coast region.” Peter Kenneth says.

images 2022 02 09T103652.243

Photo of DP William Ruto and Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

He linked the increase in Raila’s popularity with Kalonzo Musyoka’s recent move to join the Azimio camp. 

Kenneth also stated that the ODM party leader will get sizable votes from William Ruto’s Riftvalley backyard. 

“This then leaves you with Rift Valley, where West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Nakuru, Narok and Kajiado are likely to produce Azimio candidates and we will also eat a big chunk of the base that is preserved for the other candidate. Rift Valley could end up between 30 to 40 per cent for him.”  Kenneth stated. 

In Mt Kenya region, Kenneth predicted that the ODM leader might get between 30 to 40 percent of the votes in the region where he has performed poorly in the last three general elections. 

Also Read Jobless Kenneth Gets Endorsement for Government Position by Raila.

